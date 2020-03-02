The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/1/2020

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by Rebecca Shi, Executive Director of American Business Immigration Coalition, on immigration issues. With immigration continuously at the forefront of news headlines, Rebecca gives her take on why reaching a comprehensive agreement on immigration is important to the business economy.

Then, Rick speaks with Illinois House Republican leader Bill Brady. Bill shares his take on J.B. Pritzker’s proposed budget and the lack of support he believes Pritzker will receive on the tax increase; and emphasizes the need to focus on job creation efforts for the state.