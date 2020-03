On this edition of The Sunday Spin,

Rick Pearson takes us through his weekly spin on politics for a review of the week and a look ahead at what’s to come. We take a look at the commentary made by primary candidates in the latest debate, along side President Trump’s commentary on candidates as well. Rick also talks with Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin for the last half-hour.

The Sunday Spin now airs Sundays from 5p-7p