The pandemic’s impact on law enforcement

Rick Pearson speaks with Sheila Kennedy, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Top Box Foods, a non-profit provider of affordable food to impoverished areas of Chicago and Lake County. Sheila discusses food supplies, the changes the organization has made in response to COVID-19 in order to continue to provide for communities, and what the future may look like in terms of minimizing food desert areas.

To learn more and/or to volunteer, visit www.topboxfoods.com