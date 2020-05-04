The pandemic’s impact on law enforcement

Rick Pearson is joined by Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel to learn more about the impact the pandemic has had on law enforcement thus far. Tom discusses the additional pressure that officers are facing in terms of enforcing the various executive orders as a result of the pandemic; issues with speeding as officers are attempting to limit contact with the public during this time; concerns of personnel possibly being sent on a call where the residence has individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19; and more.