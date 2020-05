Rick Pearson converses with NBC-5’s Mary Ann Ahern about the latest news this past week and take a look ahead. Rick and Mary Ann touch on the need for Governor Pritzker to provide more clarification and guidance as to how the state will re-open; the unknown impact this shut down is having on the state budget; the ways in which the pandemic will highlight the tenour of the Governor and Mayor in the long run; and more.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3755280/3755280_2020-05-04-011820.64kmono.mp3]