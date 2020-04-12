The effects COVID-19 is having on the business world

Rick Pearson talks to Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association about the primary focus of manufacturers during this time. Mark discusses the changes various manufacturing companies have made in order to increase their production rate of essential products and/or re-purposing their resources to create essential items during this time.

Mark also touches on the steps the government is taking in order to help business owners during this time; the power of technology during this time with allowing employees to work from home; and the challenges students will face trying to enter the workforce.