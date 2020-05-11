Listen Now
Residents in downstate IL continue to seek a reasonable explanation from Gov. J.B. Priztker about his 28 day phasing plan

Rick Pearson speaks with U.S. Republican Rep. Darin LaHood about issues surrounding the pandemic in Washington, including the requests for federal aid to the states and what the next relief program could consist of. In addition, Darin expresses the frustrations that he and fellow southern IL residents share when it comes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 28 day phasing plan.

