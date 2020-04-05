Organized labor’s perspective on the pandemic

Rick Pearson speaks with Bob Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor, about essential employees and their safety during this time. Aside from those working in the medical field, Bob emphasizes the importance of ensuring that everyone working during this time is taking extra precautions and that they’re receiving support from their employers as well.

If you’re a union worker anywhere in the city and you think your employer isn’t following CDC guidelines, Bob advises you to call your union and tell them.