Issues of community policing from the eyes of a former Baltimore Police Official

The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson
Image courtesy of Eric Kowalczyk

Rick Pearson speaks with Former Baltimore Police Official and current President of Strategia Consulting, Eric Kowalczyk about his tenure at the Baltimore PD, as it included the Freddie Gray Riots in 2015. Eric’s also the author of “Politics of Crisis: An Insiders Perspective to Prevent Public Policy Disasters,” and shares information about the book, the issues of community policing and demands for reforms, and more.

