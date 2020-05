Rick is joined by Democratic State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz as she shares the pride that many legislative members are feeling from accomplishing so much in such a short amount of time. Sara discusses the various precautions everyone took in order to continue safe social distancing procedures and the importance of using the tools available to us in order to correct issues that arise; highlights the various issues that were tackled during the session; and takes a look into what’s ahead for Illinois.

