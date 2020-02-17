Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin joins host Rick Pearson to discuss 'Dollars and Sen$e'

The Sunday Spin Host Rick Pearson talks with Chicago city treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin to discuss the upcoming event ‘Dollars and Sen$e’ which is aimed to provide economic assistance and discussion between stakeholders on neighborhood lending, community banking, economic development opportunities and financial assistance and more.

To learn more about the event you can search for Melissa Conyears-Ervin or go to Facebook and type @Chitreasurer to find Melissa’s page and more information on this event as well as future events.