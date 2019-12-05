Listen Now
The Sinatra Hours

The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier
Sundays 6:30-9am

Every Sunday morning, host Dave Plier will ease you into your day with selections from Frank Sinatra’s 45-year recording career, featuring music that is most familiar and songs you may have never heard. You’ll also hear a story or two about the legend himself from the people that knew him best.

Frank was a prolific singer and motion-picture actor who, through a long career and a very public personal life, became one of the most sought-after performers in the entertainment industry. Undoubtedly, Sinatra was the greatest American singer of 20th-century.

Dave Plier

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
