The ROAR Podcast Series on WGN will bring exclusive programs with personalities in sports, tech, food, spirits and lifestyle together for compelling conversations and content.

“The Jim Bob Show, with Dane”

Each episode has host and former NFL player, diverse business leader and philanthropist Jim Bob Morris and radio veteran Dane Neal talking with top personalities in sports and entertainment.

Jim Bob and friends, will tackle topics in sports, current events and culture, taking listeners along for the radio ride that will include plenty of fun for fans and the Hall of Fame and celebrity guests in on each and every show.

The Jim Bob Show with Dane is powered by El Bandido Yankee Tequila, the Official Tequila of GameDay.