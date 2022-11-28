Legendary broadcaster and long-time voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, Wayne Larrivee joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Wayne shares his great career with so many magic moments behind the mic and history making championships for fans. Wayne fills us in on his thoughts about future Hall of Famers Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and how the NFL game and its players have evolved over the years. Follow Wayne on Twitter @waynelarrivee

