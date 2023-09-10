CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 05: Chicago Bears fans having fun tailgating prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Tim Shanley visionary “driver” of Da Bus, Hall of Fame Bears tailgate joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tim shares the history and passion behind Da Bus and his journey with tailgates and the Chicago Bears. Tim fills us in on all the good things built in with www.Tailgreeters.com and how they will have great food, fun and cocktails for fans from El Bandido Yankee. Listen as Tim talks about the best Tailgates around the country, his TV triumphs on Food Network and excitement for Bears vs Packers in week one!

