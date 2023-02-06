SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 14: Center Tim Grunhard #61 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes a rest on the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on December 14, 1991 in San Francisco, California. The 49ers won 28-14. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame center Tim Grunhard joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tim shares his new book “A View From The Center” where he talks about growing up on the south side of Chicago, playing football and winning a National Championship for Notre Dame and then an incredible 11 year career with the Chiefs that saw him taking every snap in the decade of the 90’s. Listen as Tim talks about important figures in his life including his father, coaches and also teammate and friend Mike Webster, and the important life lessons learned along the way. Hear about the unique community and culture in KC and how Tim and the teams of the 90’s helped to build the beginning and foundation for “Chiefs Kingdom” by bringing fans and football together. For more information on Tim Grunhard and how to hear him, see him and get the book, go to https://timgrunhard.com/ or follow him on Twitter @Grunny61