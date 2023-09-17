Hear Jim Bob Morris with today’s tequila tailgate tips, his top picks and a preview of this week’s guests on The Jim Bob Show with Dane.
For events, recipes, cocktails and more with the Official Tequila of GameDay go to www.elbandidoyankee.com
by: Dane Neal
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dane Neal
Posted:
Updated:
Hear Jim Bob Morris with today’s tequila tailgate tips, his top picks and a preview of this week’s guests on The Jim Bob Show with Dane.
For events, recipes, cocktails and more with the Official Tequila of GameDay go to www.elbandidoyankee.com
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now