Bill Maas #63, Nose Tackle and Defensive End for the Kansas City Chiefs during the American Football Conference West game against the Denver Broncos on 16 November 1991 at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, United States. The Broncos won the game 24 – 20. (Photo by Earl Richardson/Allsport/Getty Images)

Chiefs star and NFL broadcaster Bill Maas joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bill shares his high school days growing up in Pennsylvania, then playing on the greatest Pitt team of all time and becoming an All-Pro player for the Kansas City Chiefs. Listen as Bill breaks down the players and coaches today, with challenges of the game and big changes happening in the NFL. Bill shares his experiences in the league and thoughts on the future and his post playing career.

Stay tuned for more episodes and features from The Jim Bob Show with Dane and the ROAR Podcast series right here on WGN Radio…Brought to you by El Bandido Yankee, the “Official Tequila of Gameday” www.ElBandidoYankee.com