Jim Bob Morris and Bears legend Jim McMahon – all photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Hear Jim Bob Morris give his best picks for week 3 in the NFL and share great guests coming up on The Jim Bob Show GameDay Edition, including beloved Bears QB Jim McMahon and World Champion Pitmaster Travis Clark of Oklahoma City’s Clark Crew BBQ.

Stay tuned to WGN Radio for more great guests and features from the ROAR Podcast Series and for the “Official Tequila of GameDay” go to www.elbandidoyankee.com