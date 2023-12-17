UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: College Football: Sugar Bowl, Alabama George Teague (13) in action and victorious, scoring TD vs Miami, New Orleans, LA, 01/01/93 (Photo by George Tiedemann/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X43797 TK3 R12 F17)

First round NFL pick and great player for both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, George Teague joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as George shares some big moments in both college at Alabama and through his NFL career. Listen as George gives his thoughts on this season and his take on big games coming up. Be sure to check out his weekly podcast at https://youtube.com/@teaguestake?si=aJjyQYjOuFeNiLrh

