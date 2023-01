ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Saints Super Bowl winning coach and current FOX broadcaster Sean Payton joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Sean talks about the transition from the sidelines to the studio, great players, fans, favorite teams and hometown heroes right here in Chicago.

