Legendary Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jim shares his early playing days that led him to the College Football Hall of Fame, 2 Super Bowl titles and immortality as one of the key players on the historic 85′ Bears. Listen as Jim shares his injuries and health challenges after football as well as the science behind the benefits of cannabis. Jim fills us in on how his company Revenant came to be and the ways he is bringing the brand to the public. For more information on the company and ways to get involved with the products, go to https://rev-mj.com/catalog/mac-9/

