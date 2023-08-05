CANTON, OH – AUGUST 04: Brian Urlacher unveils his bust along with former coach Bob Babich during the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 4, 2018 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

With the NFL season right around the corner and Hall of Fame week here, Jim Bob Morris and Dane talk with Chief Communications Officer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Rich Desrosiers on WGN Radio. Hear as Rich shares great reasons for road trips to Canton and all the ways fans can experience and enjoy the Hall of Fame. Listen as Rich gives insight to exhibits that hilight teams and traditions for generations past, present and also forging a future for fans and America’s longstanding love for the NFL. For more information on activities, tickets and more check out https://www.profootballhof.com/

