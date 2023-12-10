Da Bus Tailgate at Tailgreeter.com with Tim Shanley and El Bandido Yankee Tequila

Hear Jim Bob Morris share this week’s picks and predictions during Hamp and OB… PLUS tips for your tailgates including the “Blue and Orange” with El Bandido Yankee Tequila the Official Tequila of GameDay! Get the Blue and Orange today at Da Bus Tailgate with Tim Shanley at Tailgreeter.com and for events, recipes, cocktails and more go to www.elbandidoyankee.com