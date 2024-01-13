FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal talk about the all-time great coaches calling it quits this season as both Bill Belichick and Nick Saban say goodbye. Hear as Jim Bob gives his thoughts on the changes and challenges in college football for Alabama head coach Nick Saban with the NIL and transfer portal and how that impacts teams, Bowl Game traditions and the future of athletes and programs. Listen as Jim Bob and Dane contemplate the next steps for coach Bill Belichick in his ongoing career and relationships both in the NFL and personally.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide watches players warm up before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 07, 2023 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

