Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal talk about the all-time great coaches calling it quits this season as both Bill Belichick and Nick Saban say goodbye. Hear as Jim Bob gives his thoughts on the changes and challenges in college football for Alabama head coach Nick Saban with the NIL and transfer portal and how that impacts teams, Bowl Game traditions and the future of athletes and programs. Listen as Jim Bob and Dane contemplate the next steps for coach Bill Belichick in his ongoing career and relationships both in the NFL and personally.
