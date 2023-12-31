Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal talk in Orlando during El Bandido Yankee Bowl Week on WGN Radio. Hear as Jim Bob breaks down the Pop Tarts Bowl and gives thoughts on the Citrus Bowl and excitement for fans in for all the action. Fans are enjoying the gameday samples, signature cocktails and pregame fun leading up to kickoff. For more information on events, cocktails recipes and more with the Official Tequila of GameDay, go to www.elbandidoyankee.com
Jim Bob Morris with ‘El Bandido Bowl Week’ in Orlando for football, fan fests and tequila tailgates!
by: Dane Neal
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The ROAR Podcast Series on WGN will bring exclusive programs with personalities in sports, tech, food, spirits and lifestyle together for compelling conversations and content. Click for more.