Jim Bob Morris at Arrowhead Stadium with El Bandido Yankee Tequila

Jim Bob Morris shares his “locks of the week” in the NFL for Hamp and OB. Listen as Jim Bob gives the games as well as great El Bandido Yankee Tequila tailgate tips with Tailgreeter and what’s coming up on the next episode of The Jim Bob Show with Dane. Stay tuned for part 2 of our exclusive interview with Bears historic “hitman” Doug Plank.

Always win with the undefeated flavor of El Bandido Yankee…The Official Tequila of GameDay! For events, cocktails, recipes and more go to www.elbandidoyankee.com