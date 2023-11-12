NEW ORLEANS – JULY 27: Head coach Doug Plank of the Georgia Force speaks after receiving the coach of the year award during the ADT ArenaBall Awards Gala at The Sugar Mill on July 27, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ArenaBowl XXI will be played between the COlumbus Destroyers and the San Jose SaberCats on Sunday July 29. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images for AFL)

The Jim Bob Show with Dane on WGN Radio

Bears legend and one of the greatest hitters in NFL history, Doug Plank joins Jim Bob and Dane on WGN Radio. In this feature Jim Bob shares how Doug Plank was one of his heroes growing up and that he did a paper on Doug while in High School. Jim Bob tells the story of meeting Doug on the football field while both were in the USFL. STAY TUNED for more features and the full interview with Doug Plank as part of the ROAR Podcast Series right here on WGN Radio.

