Bears legend and one of the greatest hitters in NFL history, Doug Plank joins Jim Bob and Dane on WGN Radio. In this feature Jim Bob shares how Doug Plank was one of his heroes growing up and that he did a paper on Doug while in High School. Jim Bob tells the story of meeting Doug on the football field while both were in the USFL. STAY TUNED for more features and the full interview with Doug Plank as part of the ROAR Podcast Series right here on WGN Radio.
