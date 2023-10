Jim Bob shares his picks for NFL week 8 and how to make your tailgate “tailgreat” with El Bandido Yankee and Binny’s. Jim Bob previews this week’s show featuring Brian Urlacher with Gridiron Greats and Jim Bob and Dane talk Tyson Bagent and the big Bears win!

Always win with the undefeated flavor of El Bandido Yankee, the Official Tequila of GameDay