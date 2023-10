The Jim Bob Show with Dane on WGN Radio

Bears great Gary Fencik joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Gary shares his career, college at Yale and the key moments that made the Bears best team Super Bowl bound.

