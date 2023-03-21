HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Jim McIngvale throws out the first pitch prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane on WGN Radio. Hear as Mack shares his love of sports and his passion for business and the many customers in Texas. Listen as he fills us in on the stories behind his start, his success and some of the biggest bets in history. Mack shares life lessons, advice for success and amazing moments along the way with Muhammad Ali and also the importance of supporting the community in times of need.

