Tailgreeter tailgate with Da Bus for Chicago Bears game – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Tailgreeter Co Founder and CEO Nick Akrap joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Chicago’s very own Nick Akrap shares the story behind the start of “Tailgreeter” and how he and his brother Myrko went from being fans to bringing amazing tailgating experiences to the biggest games, races and concerts from coast to coast. Get in on all the action going on across the country or list your own…for more information go to www.Tailgreeter.com

