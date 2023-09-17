NHL Hall of Famer and El Bandido Yankee Co-Founder Chris Chelios joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Chris shares excitement around the announcement that his jersey and number will be retired and raised to the rafters of the United Center. Chris fills us in on the days leading up and how family, friends and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder were all in on the surprise. Chris talks about his deep Chicago roots and love for our local teams. Chris shares his thoughts on this year’s Bears team so far and hope for better games coming up!

The Jim Bob Show with Dane “GameDay Edition”

Every Blackhawks game is a time to “Break Out the Bandido” and for events, recipes, cocktails and more with the Official Tequila of GameDay go to www.elbandidoyankee.com