The Jim Bob Show with Dane “GameDay Edition”

Acclaimed NFL player and broadcaster, Bill Maas joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bill gives his take on the game today, best players and teams and what fans can look out for this season. Bill shares his outlook for defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs as well as some thoughts on the Chicago Bears challenges and predictions for this year’s team and players.

