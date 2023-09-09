The Jim Bob Show with Dane on WGN Radio

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer and all-time great Brian Urlacher joins the Jim Bob Show with Dane to preview the kickoff of the NFL Season. Hear as Brian shares excitement for the oldest rivalry in the NFL and his take on fans and all the hype leading up. Listen as Brian and Jim Bob go over key games, teams, players and predictions for this week and set the stage for all the action coming up!

