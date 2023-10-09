After a big Bears win, with high hopes and high fives… Don Wachter the “Bearman” joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on The Jim Bob Show for our “Super Fan Spotlight”. Hear as Don shares his journey in Bears support with big moments and big games that led to his iconic story. Listen as Don gives the background on how Bearman came to be including his favorite players and behind the scenes to the Hall of Fame “Hall of Fans” induction and more!

