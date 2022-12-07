Brian Urlacher. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NFL Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears all-time great, Brian Urlacher joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Brian shares his sports journey growing up through high school, college and his amazing professional career with the Bears leading to multiple Halls of Fame. Listen as Jim Bob and Brian talk about the game today and moments along the way that shape success and challenges for players. Brian fills us in on his life after football, staying active with golf and cycling and excitement for the next Urlacher generation making their way through sports and school. Brian and Jim Bob talk about and share importance of the efforts with Gridiron Greats and supporting retired players from the past who paved the way for teams and players current success. For more information go to https://www.gridirongreats.org/



Stay tuned for more episodes and features from the ROAR Podcast Series right here on WGN Radio and presented by El Bandido Yankee “The Official Tequila of GameDay” www.elbandidoyankee.com