LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Jeff Pearlman attends the premiere of HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Best-selling and acclaimed author Jeff Pearlman joins Jim Bob Morris and Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jeff shares his start in writing, his passion for projects and memorable moments from his books, including Brett Favre, Walter Payton and the USFL. Jim Bob fills us in on some of his favorites and how Jeff’s style brings the subjects, sports and stories behind it all, to life. Listen as Jeff talks about excitement around his book “Showtime” being brought to television with the hit “Winning Time” streaming now. Get Jeff Pearlman’s books at bookstores and online and for all things Jeff check out https://jeffpearlman.com/

Bestselling books by author Jeff Pearlman – photos by Dane Neal/WGN Radio

