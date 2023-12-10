Hear Jim Bob Morris share this week’s picks and predictions during Hamp and OB… PLUS tips for your tailgates including the “Blue and Orange” with El Bandido Yankee Tequila the Official Tequila of GameDay! Get the Blue and Orange today at Da Bus Tailgate with Tim Shanley at Tailgreeter.com and for events, recipes, cocktails and more go to www.elbandidoyankee.com
Jim Bob Morris with winning picks for NFL week 14, and tequila tailgates tips with Da Bus!
by: Dane Neal
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The ROAR Podcast Series on WGN will bring exclusive programs with personalities in sports, tech, food, spirits and lifestyle together for compelling conversations and content. Click for more.