Hudson Lindenberger, host of “Booze Newz” (Photo courtesy Hudson Lindenberger)

NFL Hall of Famer, broadcaster and now “Brewer” Troy Aikman joins host Hudson Lindenberger on this episode of Booze Newz…It’s been a little over a year since the Dallas Cowboy legend launched his own beer, Eight, throughout Texas. We find out how different it is being the QB of a beverage company compared to the gridiron, what’s makes a great beer, and what’s next for his fledgling enterprise.

