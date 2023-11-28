Hudson Lindenberger, Host of Booze Newz

NFL Hall of Famer, broadcaster and now “Brewer” Troy Aikman joins host Hudson Lindenberger on this episode of Booze Newz…It’s been a little over a year since the Dallas Cowboy legend launched his own beer, Eight, throughout Texas. We find out how different it is being the QB of a beverage company compared to the gridiron, what’s makes a great beer, and what’s next for his fledgling enterprise.

