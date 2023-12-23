Booze Newz host Hudson Lindenberger with ROAR Podcast Series on WGN Radio

Booze Newz Host Hudson Lindenberger is joined in this episode by acclaimed actor, entertainer and longtime mixology and cocktail enthusiast Neil Patrick Harris. Live from his home office, hear as Neil shares his passions and projects, including the After-Hours Expresso Martini collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne. Listen as Neil fills us in on the genesis and process of producing this latest beverage and the excitement for ways fans will be enjoying and experiencing it. Hudson and Neil also talk about his food, drink and favorite things focused website, check it out here at https://www.wondercade.com/ … and for the latest with Neil Patrick Harris and Thomas Ashbourne go to https://www.thomasashbourne.com/products/the-after-hours-espresso-martini

