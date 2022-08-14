WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Aug 14, 2022 / 05:00 AM CDT
Updated: Aug 11, 2022 / 08:33 PM CDT
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter talked about how kitty litter has been a great invention in saving birds. Later, he addressed how a new California law crushed youth shooting sports competitions.
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now