On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter takes time on the show to reflect on the supermoon event that occurred on August 1st and to excite people about the next supermoon event that is predicted to happen on August 30, which won’t happen again until 2032. Then, Charlie switches gears and discusses different grasses and how cheat grasses have helped fueled the recent fires in California and Canada. Continuing on the conversation about invasive species Charlie shares the latest news surrounding Starlings and how they have been damaging to the American landscape. To close out the show, Charlie talks about how archery classes in school programs are being cancelled.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction