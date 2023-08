On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter takes us back in time and shares a story about a time he and his wife explored the Arctic Circle via a canoe in search of giant Sheefish. Then, Charlie switches gears and shares the efforts Minnesota has taken when trying to get rid of lead shot in hunting. To close out the show, Charlie updates us on the news surrounding Russia and the Wild Salmon Center.

