Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Mar 26, 2023 / 05:00 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 04:48 PM CDT
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter, talks about Spring’s arrival to the lower Mississippi. He later addresses the peril to Africa’s wildlife due to UK actions.
