Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Feb 19, 2023 / 05:00 AM CST
Updated: Feb 16, 2023 / 08:45 PM CST
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter discusses the renewed hope for the Louisiana marshes. Later, Charlie spends time talking about protecting rural America’s property rights.
