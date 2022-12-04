WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Dec 4, 2022 / 05:00 AM CST
Updated: Nov 30, 2022 / 08:01 PM CST
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, host Charlie Potter discusses his 40th year documenting the migration of birds from Manitoba to the Gulf of Mexico.
