Charlie Potter and his daughter
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Jul 31, 2022 / 05:00 AM CDT
Updated: Jul 29, 2022 / 05:26 PM CDT
On today’s airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie discusses the poor wildlife management decisions happening in Canada as well as the flooding that’s been hurting the wildlife.
