On this airing of The Great Outdoors, host, Charlie Potter is joined by the Executive Vice President at the Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation to discuss whether or not 20 gauge shotguns are quieter and a better conservation gun for waterfowl than 12 gauge shotguns. They then addressed a new study showing that 20 gauge shotguns, in actuality, are not better.

