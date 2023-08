On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter comes at you live from the Coast of Maine and when you think of “Maine,” you think of lobsters. Listen in while Charlie discusses the thriving species of lobsters and how they’ve continued to thrive over the years. Then, Charlie switches gears and discusses the anticipation building over the waterfowl population. To close out the show, Charlie talks about how archery classes in school programs are being cancelled.

